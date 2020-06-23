Joseph A. Marcanio
Joseph Anthony Marcanio, 63, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born April 19, 1957, in Milwaukee, Wis., and was a son of the late Mario and Carolyn McCoy Marcanio. Joe never allowed for much idle time, running, biking and hiking with his three children, as well as carpentry and home projects. He enjoyed a busy career in manufacturing and spent many years as a driver of engineering innovation. He always embraced opportunities to enrich the lives of those around him with his warm and engaging personality. Joseph is survived by three children, Peter Marcanio, of Greensburg, John Marcanio, of Chambersburg, and Olivia Marcanio, of Greensburg; three brothers, Michael Marcanio, of Charlotte, N.C., Patrick Marcanio, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Peter Marcanio, of Peters Township; and two sisters, Christine Romance, of Erie, and Natalie Marcanio, of Sacramento, Calif. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Please understand that we must limit the number of people in the funeral home at any one time, and be mindful of social distancing guidelines. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
