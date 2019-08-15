|
|
Joseph A. Noca, 82, of Irwin, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. He was born Oct. 6, 1936, in White Valley, a son of the late Joseph and Sara (Kern) Noca, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary; and a granddaughter, Mackenzie. Joe was a retired supervisor for PPG Industries and a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. He was a former baseball and basketball coach while his sons were growing up. Joe was an avid golfer and sports fan, but his biggest passion was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan M. (Sam) Noca; his children, Joseph E. (Dawn) Noca, Richard R. (Kim) Noca, Lynn A. (Rudy) Karlo, and Timothy F. (Lisa) Noca; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth E. (Frances) Noca; also nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where parting prayers will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019