Joseph A. "Choop" Raccor, 71, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Pleasant Unity, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home in Orlando. He was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Pleasant Unity, son of the late John and Ruth Marie (Norman) Raccor. He was a longtime employee of US Airways, where he most recently worked as a reservation agent before his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David W. Raccor. He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia E. Raccor, of Orlando, Fla.; his daughter, Natalie Marie Holter, of Winter Park, Fla.; two grandchildren, Daniel Ryan Holter and Emma Marie Holter; two brothers, John Stanley Raccor, of Tarentum, and Jeff Raccor and his wife, Amanda, of Pleasant Unity; two sisters, Ruth Ann Corrente and Sharon Keith, both of Gainesville, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews and other family. Due to the pandemic situation, a private service for family only will be held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, and interment will be in St. Luke's Reformed Cemetery, Unity Township. www.bachafh.com.