Joseph A. Sever Sr., 94, of Greensburg, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Joseph and Angela (Rus) Sever. He attended Harrold Junior High School. Prior to retirement, he had worked for Wilson & Co. for 25 years and also worked for Coca-Cola for 25 years. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Joe served as a staff sergeant in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a member of Teamsters Local No. 30 and was a 70-year member at the SNPJ Club No. 223, Carbon. Joe was proud of his Slovenian heritage and loved playing his polkas on YouTube. He was also a past member of the SNPJ bowling, bocce and shuffleboard leagues. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and enjoyed watching Saturday college football games. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, William J. Sever (Dolores); his grandson, Jonathan Sever; and five sisters, Mary Paulin (Joseph), Ann Kuznik (Thomas), Verna Pinazza (Charles), Sophie Kuznik (William) and Jennie Levic (August). He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evangeline C. (Czitkovic) Sever; two sons, Joseph A. Sever Jr. and wife Diane, of North Huntingdon, and Donald A. Sever and wife Laurie, of Cary, N.C.; his daughter, Linda Valore and husband Domenick III, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, David Sever (Jackie), Megan Sever, Samantha Sever, Amie Valore-Caplan (Ben), Domenick Valore IV (Eleohora) and Christopher Valore (Adrienne); eight great-grandchildren, Dylan Sever, Solomon, Elias, Maristella and Leonardo Valore-Caplan, and Domenick, Quentin and Troy Valore; step-grandchild, Amy Wassell (Tom); step-great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jack and Lydia Wassell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors to be accorded by the Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019