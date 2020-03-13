Home

Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
724-929-5300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church

Joseph A. Stanish


1932 - 2020
Joseph A. Stanish Obituary
Joseph A. Stanish, 87, of Fayette City, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in his home. A son of the late Joseph W. and Anne Shimko Stanish, he was born in Fairhope on June 20, 1932. He was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church in Belle Vernon and the former Holy Spirit Church of Fayette City, founding member of the Mon Valley Radio Control Club, life member of the NRA, and a former member of the Star Junction Fish and Game Club. Joe was a private pilot, having built his own small plane that he flew across the United States, and he also repaired radios and televisions. He retired from Westinghouse in Large after 30 years as a lab technician. An Army veteran, Joe served during Korea in the armored division and was a marksman. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Helen Rutkowski Stanish; two daughters and sons in-law, Rose M. and Thomas Young, of Harmony, and Julie and Robert Henry, of North Huntingdon; a son, Tim Stanish, of Belle Vernon; a brother and sister-in-law, Timothy F. and Dolores Stanish, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren, Brad (Caitlyn) Rohlf, of Indiana, Pa., Jessica (Alec) McGaffic, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jennifer Henry, of North Huntingdon; and two great-grandchildren, Connor Rohlf and Blair Rohlf. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church with Father Michael Crookston as celebrant.
