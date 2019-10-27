|
|
Joseph A. "Zeppie" Updegraff, 61, of Champion, formerly of Delmont, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at home. He was born April 14, 1958, in Greensburg, the son of the late Byron R. and Rose Marie (Gallucci) Updegraff. Joe was a longtime heavy equipment operator for Bentley Development. He loved the outdoors, having been an avid hunter and fisherman. He was Catholic by faith. Joe will be greatly missed by his devoted sisters, Beckie Page and Christy Updegraff, both of Delmont; his aunt, Carmie Demoise and her son, Harry Franey; his uncle, Emidio "Booby" Gallucci and his daughter, Gina; niece and nephew, Angela and Joee; cousins, Irena and Maddy Tatosian; and many friends and relatives.
Respecting Joe's wishes, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, immediately following the gathering, with Pastor Sue Washburn officiating.
Joe's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Frick Hospital ICU/PCU for the excellent and loving care he received during his stays. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please write "Joseph Updegraff" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019