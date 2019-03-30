Joseph B. "Pete" Dixon, 82, of Blairsville (Derry Township), died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born April 20, 1936, in Latrobe, to Joseph Dixon and Sally (Cowan) Dixon. Pete was a Navy veteran. He retired from McKinney Drilling Co. He was a member of the Acacia Lodge No. 355 F and AM of Blairsville and also the Tub Mill Trout Club of Bolivar. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, spending time at the family camp and attending his grandson's sporting activities. Pete enjoyed making people laugh. He is survived by son, Joe Dixon and wife, Joni, of Blairsville; daughter, Cindy Patz and husband, Bruce, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Zach Dixon and wife, Alicia, of Blairsville, and Scott Dixon and Ericka Lentz, of Pittsburgh; great-grandson, Jameson; and sister, Shelby Devinney and husband, Bill, of Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Dixon; mother, Sally (Cowan) Dixon; wife, Shelby Jean Dixon, in 2009; and stepfather, Bill Allen.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, and also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. The Rev. Robert Dunsmore will officiate. VFW Post No. 5821 and the American Legion Post No. 0407 will conduct military services Tuesday morning. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Blairsville Young Men's Volunteer Fire Department, 51 W. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary