|
|
Joseph C. Hood Jr., 91, of Jeannette, formerly of Armbrust, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Forbes Regional, surrounded by his loving family. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he was born July 15, 1928, in Udell, Pa., son of the late Joseph C. and Margaret (Kunkle) Crouse. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Edwin Crouse, Richard Crouse, Dennis J. Hood, and Robert L. Hood; two sisters Gail Miller and Gwendolyn Laszlo; and sons, Joseph C. Hood III and Daniel J. Hood. Joseph is survived by his wife of 39 years, Emma Jean (Craig) Hood; daughters, Linda Miller, of Greenburg, Nancy Kovatch, of Latrobe, Lois Kemerer (Bob) Seaton, of Greensburg, Kathie Hood, of Luxor, Beth Anne (Michael) Deni, of Greensburg, and stepdaughter, Becky Hood, of Greensburg. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Desirae No. 1, Jerry, Milo, Tony, Steve, Maria Rose, Joshua, Lexi, Lucy, and Katie; seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two brothers, Raymond J. (Charlene) Hood, and Barry L. (Phyllis) Hood; five sisters, Thelma Ticali, Geraldine Fox, and Sondra (Paris) Ferrari, all of Youngwood, Delores Rhodes, of Armbrust, and Patricia Crouse, of Clearwater, Fla. Joe was a member of Post 211 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Armbrust Veterans Association, American Beneficial Slovak Sportsman Club, Hecla, L.O.O.M. Lodge 23 (Youngwood), A and B Club, Youngwood, Hannastown Fireman?s Club and Polish Brotherhood of the White Eagles, Jeannette. Other than his family, Joe was enormously proud to be a veteran with 38 years of service. He entered the Army Air Force at age 17 during World War II and continued his military career during the Korean War and Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Thailand. The Army Air Force became the Air Force. Then, he became part of the 112th Consolidation Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of the PA Air National Guard in Pittsburgh where he achieved the rank of SMSGT. He served in Panama, England, Thailand, Hawaii, and New York, to name a few places. He was instrumental in placing aircraft at various locations, including the V.F.W. in Norwin. His other passions included antique cars, historic landmarks, and museums, and politics - ardent supporter of President Trump. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Tammy Falcsik officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. The Armbrust Veteran Association will conduct full military honors at the cemetery. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.