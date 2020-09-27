1/1
Joseph C. Mazza
1940 - 2020
Joseph C. Mazza, 80, of Export, formerly of Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. He was born March 19, 1940, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Joseph and Wanda Mazza. Joe was the beloved father of David, Michael, Lindsay, and Andrew (Stacey) Mazza; brother of Eugene (Eileen), Carl (Lee), Anthony (Tina) Mazza, Christine (John) Kluse, and Lorraine Hipple; grandfather of Gavin, Drew and Charlie Mazza, and Connor Shelton; also, several nieces and nephews. Joe worked in automotive sales for 30 years. He was an avid golfer and he loved to cook. He was a member of the Latrobe and Ligonier country clubs and a former member of the Latrobe Rotary and Latrobe Presbyterian Church. Services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
