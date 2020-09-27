Joseph C. Mazza, 80, of Export, formerly of Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. He was born March 19, 1940, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Joseph and Wanda Mazza. Joe was the beloved father of David, Michael, Lindsay, and Andrew (Stacey) Mazza; brother of Eugene (Eileen), Carl (Lee), Anthony (Tina) Mazza, Christine (John) Kluse, and Lorraine Hipple; grandfather of Gavin, Drew and Charlie Mazza, and Connor Shelton; also, several nieces and nephews. Joe worked in automotive sales for 30 years. He was an avid golfer and he loved to cook. He was a member of the Latrobe and Ligonier country clubs and a former member of the Latrobe Rotary and Latrobe Presbyterian Church. Services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136.



