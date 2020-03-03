|
Joseph C. Nolan, 72, of Lloydsville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Oct. 25, 1947, in Lloydsville, he was a son of the late William E. Nolan and Sarah E. (Walters) Nolan. Joseph was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at First Student as a mechanic, and drove bus part-time for First Student and A.J. Myers and Sons. He was a life member at both Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department and Lloydsville Sportsmen Club. Joseph was a Navy veteran, having served in Vietnam. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and watching football and NASCAR. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wiley E. Sr. and Edgar A. Nolan; and one sister, Doris Patricia McDowell. Joseph is survived by his wife, Betty L. (Piper) Nolan, of Lloydsville; two sons, Clay E. Nolan, of Lloydsville, and William J. Nolan, of Latrobe; one brother, Donald J. Nolan and his wife, Evelyn, of Latrobe; two sisters, Joyce A. Showalter and her husband, Jack, of Latrobe, and Judith E. Roddy and her husband, Larry, of Ligonier; two grandchildren, Joshua A. Nolan and Amber M. (Noonan) Stouffer and her husband, Joe; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a service at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Jeffrey Schock officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery with graveside military services accorded by the Greensburg VFW Post 33. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.