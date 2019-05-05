Joseph C. Wawrzyniak, 75, of Fifth Avenue, Scottdale, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, early in the morning, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 9, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Joseph John and Irene Larko Wawrzyniak. Joe was a graduate of Ramsey High School Class of 1961. He was a retired crane operator and electrician for Elliot Co., Jeannette for 37 years. He was the former treasurer of their credit union Local 183 for a number of years. He was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps, serving from June 14, 1961, to June 11, 1965, where he was a machine gunner and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and attained the rank of corporal. He enjoyed playing the organ, gardening, feeding the ducks by the creek below his home, attending car shows in Hershey and Carlisle, and also enjoyed going to Las Vegas and The Meadows with his late wife, Betty. He also was proud of his accomplishment of obtaining his private pilot's license. Joseph is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, his loving and devoted children: Theresa L. Holden and husband, Richard, Patricia Skowronek, and Jody Fields, all of Scottdale; his six grandchildren, Joseph H. Prinkey, Samantha N. Prinkey, Michael C. Prinkey, Angela E. Skowronek, Robert E. Skowronek III, and Madison M. Duffey; his great-grandchild, Gabriella N. Prinkey; and his sister, Dolly Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Farino Wawrzyniak (May 30, 2014).

Family and friends are cordially invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Susan Hans officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery, with full military honors accorded at the gravesite by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post Honor Guard.

To sign guest registry, send condolences, flowers, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary