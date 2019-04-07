Joseph "Giuseppe" D'Andrea, of Penn Hills, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 61 years of Enrichetta (Moccia) D'Andrea; loving father of Henry D'Andrea (Valerie), Frank D'Andrea (Amy), and John D'Andrea (Deanna); brother of Domenica Ranallo, Antonia Clora Sciulli, Maria Petta, Angela Surian, Antonio D'Andrea and Bruno D'Andrea; loving grandfather of David (Jenny), Nicholas (Danielle), Danielle D'Andrea-Susalla (Eddie), Joseph (fiancee, Jennifer Misko), Allison, Marissa (fiance, Billy Williams), James, Thomas, and Seaman Michael D'Andrea; great-grandfather of Henry and Sophie D'Andrea. Joe came to Pittsburgh, from Gamberale, Abruzzi, Italy, in 1956. At that time, he learned a trade of repairing televisions and installing rooftop antennas. He became a land developer and landlord in Penn Hills and Wilkins Township, and founded D'Andrea Wine and Liquor Imports in 1982. Joe belonged to various Italian social clubs, enjoyed gardening at his home and at his buildings for his tenants, tending to his fig trees, making homemade Italian sausage, salami, capicola and prosciutto, he enjoyed giving what he made away to friends, family and his tenants. He spent much of his time at his second home in Deerfield Beach, Fla., and spending time with family and friends. He visited Toronto every August for the Festa Della Madonna Canneto, where he spent time with many lifelong friends and family.

Friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Gerard Majella Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's memory made be made to Hillman Cancer Center, www.hillman.upmc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary