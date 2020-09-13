Joseph D. Clayton, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his loving family at his side. Mr. Clayton was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Cumberland, Md., the son of the late James and Alice White Clayton. He was a member of Paradise United Methodist Church. Joe was a proud veteran of the Vietnam Era who served in the Air Force. Joe earned an associate degree from Westmoreland County Community College. He had been employed as a supervisor for Columbia Gas until his retirement, and then worked for the Sony Corp. Joe was a member of the American Legion Post 446, where he was currently serving as adjutant and also proudly served in the Funeral Honor Guard. Joe was also a member of the B.P.O.E. No. 777 of Scottdale, where he served as an officer for many years. He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 23 years, Beverly May Clayton; his children, Kelli Metty, Misty Clayton and Eric Clayton; and by his stepchildren, Jay Baird, Dr. Brett Baird and his wife, Melanie, Joy Baird-Tarr and her husband, Harley and Bart Baird. He will be greatly missed by his 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and by his faithful Havanese companion, Bailey. Joe is also survived by his brother and sister, Michael Clayton and Sandy Gattinella; and two half-sisters, Buttons, and Pam Morrison and her husband, Carl. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his twin sister, Infant Joyce Clayton; and his brother, James Clayton. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with his pastor, the Rev. Roger Howard, officiating. Military honors will be accorded prior to his funeral services by the American Legion Post 446 Honor Guard. Following the covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Legion Honor Guard, 752 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
