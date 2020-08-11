Joseph D. Marnell, 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Jean M. (Coccioletti) Marnell; loving father of Sandra (John) Bolinger, Maryann (Larry "Mike" Rabenau) Marnell, Joseph (Gloriga Page) Marnell and John D. Marnell; cherished grandfather of seven; and proud great-grandfather of six. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vera and Edward Sorice. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J. and Rosella (Fiore) Marnell; sister, Evangeline (Frank) Kuzminski; and brother, David (Marianne Quigly) Marnell. He was a proud Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict, enjoyed fishing, westerns and crossword puzzles and was an avid reader and Pittsburgh sports fan. Joseph was an all-around handyman and could always be heard singing. He also loved his dog, Petey. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Joseph had a wonderful caregiver in his daughter, Sandy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
or by phone at 800-478-5833, or to a non-kill animal shelter of your choice. www.jobefuneralhome.com
.