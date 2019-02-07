Joseph Edward Ayres, 79, of Scottdale, passed away at 9:38 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. Ed was born March 19, 1939, in Oak Hill, W.Va., a son of the late Joseph Edmond and Helen Louise (Hill) Ayres. He married Lola Ann (Cain) Ayres May 29, 1965. Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He retired from Whibco, in West Elizabeth, after working for 30 years as plant manager. Previously, he was employed at Woodcore, in Scottdale, Rodman Industries (product engineer), US Gypsom (quality control), and at Masonite Corporation (research development engineer). Ed was an athlete, captaining his Collins High School football and basketball teams, and was a West Virginia State Champion in track and field. He graduated from West Virginia University (WVU), with an undergraduate degree in forestry, where he made a ground breaking discovery, and then went on to receive his master's degree in wood technology at North Carolina State University. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, in Scottdale, but recently was attending the Scottdale Church of Christ with family. Ed was an avid WVU fan, a member of the Phi Kappa Alfa fraternity and years ago was active in the former Scottdale Lions Club and Jaycees organization. Ed enjoyed delivering newspapers with his children and working with Marty's Collectibles and other local businesses, doing seat caning and weaving. Ed will be sadly missed by his loving family; his wife of 53 years, Lola Ann (Cain) Ayres; his three daughters, Pam Ayres-McCue and husband, Kevin, of Jacksonville, Fla., Sheila Myers and husband, Rich, of Greensburg, and Margaret "Maggie" Domasky, of Scottdale; his seven grandchildren, Madysen and Gabriel Myers, Sarah, Perry, Rebekah, Henry and Joey Domasky; his two sisters, Stisha Minshew and husband, David, of Zanesville, Ohio, and Amy Crouch and husband, Gary, of Oak Hill, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Ayres, in 1964.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Preacher Rick Phillips officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to www.nationalforests.org.