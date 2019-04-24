Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Barnett


1926 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph E. Barnett Obituary
Joseph E. Barnett, 93, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born March 10, 1926, in Latrobe, son of the late Alfred and Mary Howard Barnett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Barnett; and a granddaughter, Laura Sciullo. He served our country in the Army during World War II in Panama. Prior to retirement, Joseph was an insurance broker with Conover and Associates. He was a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church, Churchill, and enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Townsend) Barnett; his children, Edith (Owen) Graf, Jamie (Don) Sciullo, David Barnett and Mary (Jeffrey) Tyke; four grandchildren, Scott, Susan, Bradley and Benjamin; and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Eliza.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Redstone Highlands Chapel, Murrysville. Interment will be private in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund, 4951 Cline Hollow Road, Murrysville, PA 15668, or the Chapel Renovation at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCrady Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, in Joseph's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now