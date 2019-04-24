Joseph E. Barnett, 93, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born March 10, 1926, in Latrobe, son of the late Alfred and Mary Howard Barnett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Barnett; and a granddaughter, Laura Sciullo. He served our country in the Army during World War II in Panama. Prior to retirement, Joseph was an insurance broker with Conover and Associates. He was a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church, Churchill, and enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Townsend) Barnett; his children, Edith (Owen) Graf, Jamie (Don) Sciullo, David Barnett and Mary (Jeffrey) Tyke; four grandchildren, Scott, Susan, Bradley and Benjamin; and two great-grandchildren, Parker and Eliza.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Redstone Highlands Chapel, Murrysville. Interment will be private in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund, 4951 Cline Hollow Road, Murrysville, PA 15668, or the Chapel Renovation at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCrady Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, in Joseph's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary