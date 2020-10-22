1/1
Joseph E. DiGirolamo
1934 - 2020
Joseph E. "Joey D" DiGirolamo, 86, of Brackenridge, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Sarver. He was born July 20, 1934, in Brackenridge, a son of the late Emedio and Catherine (Mattioli) DiGirolamo. Joe was a 1953 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Air Force. Joe retired from the maintenance department of P.P.G. Industries, Springdale, and was also a part-time police officer with the Brackenridge Police Department. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, St. Joseph Church in Natrona, and was also a member of Pioneer Hose Company and the Oregon Club, both in Brackenridge. Joe enjoyed golfing, yard work, painting and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He is survived by his two daughters, Denise (Paul) Tocco, of Natrona Heights, and Cynthia (Dave) Jones, of Natrona Heights; sister, Florence Bartkowski, of Natrona Heights; and by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond, Mario and Frank DiGirolamo; and by his sisters, Anita Stellitano, Yolanda Drury, Jane Scovern and Ida DiGirolamo. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Officiating will be the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
October 21, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your father, he was such a sweet person
Bridgette Ladie
