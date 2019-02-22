Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
Joseph E. Elias Sr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph E. Elias Sr. Obituary
Joseph E. "Crow" Elias Sr., 80, of Forbes Road, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 15, 1939, in Crabtree, a son of the late John J. Sr. and Mary L. Merichko Elias. He was retired from the former Walworth Valve Co. and a veteran of the Army. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, the NRA and Ducks Unlimited and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John J. Elias Jr. and Robert Elias; and a sister, Anna M. Felice. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Jane Schaff Elias; three children, Joseph E. Elias Jr. (Mary Kay), of Greensburg, Robert Elias (Patty), of Latrobe, and Mary Tartal (William), of Greensburg; three granddaughters, Jessica Tartal and Nicole and Julie Elias; a brother, James R. "Chip" Elias (Carol), of Turnersville, N.J.; two sisters, Mary Ann DiStefano, of Greensburg, and Elizabeth Fontana (Charles), of Jeannette; and a niece and numerous nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Joseph from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Saturday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Joseph's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 22, 2019
