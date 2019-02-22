Joseph E. "Crow" Elias Sr., 80, of Forbes Road, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 15, 1939, in Crabtree, a son of the late John J. Sr. and Mary L. Merichko Elias. He was retired from the former Walworth Valve Co. and a veteran of the Army. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, the NRA and Ducks Unlimited and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John J. Elias Jr. and Robert Elias; and a sister, Anna M. Felice. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Jane Schaff Elias; three children, Joseph E. Elias Jr. (Mary Kay), of Greensburg, Robert Elias (Patty), of Latrobe, and Mary Tartal (William), of Greensburg; three granddaughters, Jessica Tartal and Nicole and Julie Elias; a brother, James R. "Chip" Elias (Carol), of Turnersville, N.J.; two sisters, Mary Ann DiStefano, of Greensburg, and Elizabeth Fontana (Charles), of Jeannette; and a niece and numerous nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Joseph from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Saturday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.