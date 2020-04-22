|
|
Joseph Edward Kauric, 71, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1948, in Wilkinsburg. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Tarby) Kauric, son, Joseph Michael Kauric, parents, Joseph R. and Emily Kauric, and brother, John M. Kauric. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Sutkic and Carol Kauric; a brother, Jim Kauric; along with many nieces, nephews and aunt, Babe Krznaric, and uncle, John Milas. Upon graduation from Gateway High School, Joe attended West Liberty College, and afterwards enlisted into the Navy, serving four years. He married his wife of 46 years, Marlene, and had a son, Joseph. Joe worked as an electrician at Westinghouse Electric, East Pittsburgh, and then retired from US Steel, Clairton Works. Joe was active in his son's sports, coaching his baseball, and enjoyed playing tennis and racquetball. His favorite pastime was following his cousin, Tony Butala, of the Letterman, listening to their music, as well as all the "Oldies". Joe was also a lifelong member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 141, of East Pittsburgh. Due to Covid 19, a private family viewing will be held at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Memorial contributions can be sent to AHN Hospice, 500 Commonwealth Drive, Warrendale, PA 15086, The or the American Diabetes Association, 300 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 600, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.