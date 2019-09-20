|
Joseph E. Michlovic, of Pittsburgh, age 76, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Andreas) Michlovic for 43 years; loving father of Joseph (Kathi) Michlovic, of Scott Township, Kyle Michlovic, of Pittsburgh, and Heather (Ryan) Wagner, of Glenshaw; cherished grandfather of Kylie, Charles Joseph "C.J." and Joseph Michlovic; and brother of Mary Alice (Joseph) Berton, Barbara (the late Bill) Nicklow, Pete (Arlene) Michlovic, Elizabeth "Poppy" (Edgar) Benedum, John (Arlene) Michlovic, Thomas (Gwen Thomas) Michlovic, Dr. Michael "Mick" (Jean) Michlovic and Susan (Daniel) Butler. He was preceded in death by sisters, Cecelia Siemon and Lois Herbst. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Joe was a 1961 graduate of North Braddock Scott High School. After graduating, he attended Indiana State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in astronomy. Joe went on to attend the University of Virginia, where he obtained his Master's Degree in astrophysics. He worked for NASA for nine years, specializing in astronomy, and worked in Mission Control for Skylab. After leaving NASA, Joe worked as a physics teacher at Pittsburgh Perry Traditional Academy and as an astronomy professor at CCAC before retiring. Joe was a member of the Slovak American Citizens Club in Braddock. He was a brilliant, unique and comical man who would go out of his way to help to anyone. Most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who he adored.
Friends welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock. Joe will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 20, 2019