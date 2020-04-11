|
|
Joseph E. Palanko, 96, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. Joe was born March 19, 1924, in Mt. Pleasant , the son of the late Joseph and Mary Farkosh Palanko. Joe was an active member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years, and also performed electrical work. Joe served in the Army during World War II in the Pacific. He worked as an electrical contractor, primarily employed for many years at L.E. Smith Glass, in Mt. Pleasant. After retirement, he looked forward to vacationing during the winter months in Ft. Myers, Fla., with his wife. He enjoyed long walks around Mt. Pleasant and also telling jokes. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Irene Rydle Palanko; his daughter, Debbie Mikita and husband, Ed; his grandson, Pastor Jonathan Hartland and wife, Erin; great-grandchildren, Lily and Luke Hartland, all of Greensburg, and by his sister, Martha Marcinko, of North Carolina, and also by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Mark and James Palanko, and by his sisters, Kathryn Baluh and Phyllis Hudec. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service and interment will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Greensburg Redstone and Redstone @Home Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. If desired, contributions in memory of Joe may be made to either the Employee Fund at Redstone Highlands,126 Mathews St., Suite 2800, Greensburg, PA 15601,or to Visitation Roman Catholic Church, 740 W. Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.