Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tomkowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Tomkowitz


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. Tomkowitz Obituary
Joseph E. Tomkowitz, 77, of Penn Township, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Joseph was born Dec. 30, 1942, in McKeesport, son of the late John and Sophie (Mallak) Tomkowitz. He was the husband of the late Marcella (Guzik) Tomkowitz; father of Timothy Tomkowitz, Jodi Petrarca, Wendy (Eric) Shields, Suzanne (Eric) Reetz, and Jeff (Lily) Tomkowitz; brother of Edward (Dolly) Tomkowitz; brother-in-law of Bernie (Trudi) Guzik; and grandfather of Jeffrey, Anthony, Brendan, and Nathan. Joe coached youth sports teams and tended to his garden, and he was an animal lover.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. until time of blessing service at 11 a.m. Thursday, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Burial will be in St. Mary Polish Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Concordia of Monroeville for Joe's care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Lifeline at animallifelinepgh.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -