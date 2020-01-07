|
|
Joseph E. Tomkowitz, 77, of Penn Township, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Joseph was born Dec. 30, 1942, in McKeesport, son of the late John and Sophie (Mallak) Tomkowitz. He was the husband of the late Marcella (Guzik) Tomkowitz; father of Timothy Tomkowitz, Jodi Petrarca, Wendy (Eric) Shields, Suzanne (Eric) Reetz, and Jeff (Lily) Tomkowitz; brother of Edward (Dolly) Tomkowitz; brother-in-law of Bernie (Trudi) Guzik; and grandfather of Jeffrey, Anthony, Brendan, and Nathan. Joe coached youth sports teams and tended to his garden, and he was an animal lover.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. until time of blessing service at 11 a.m. Thursday, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Burial will be in St. Mary Polish Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Concordia of Monroeville for Joe's care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Lifeline at animallifelinepgh.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020