Joseph E. Williams Jr., 46, of Vandergrift, died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Born March 2, 1974, in Natrona Heights, Joe was a loving father and husband, and was an avid hockey fan who enjoyed playing hockey with his son. He spent many hours watching Saturday Night Live with his daughter. Joe enjoyed sitting outside with his wife ,and walking their dog, Bubba. He enjoyed gardening and caring for his fish. He was a lovable, funny and positive person enjoying time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Corina Walker Williams, of Vandergrift; his children, CJ and Sarah Williams, both of Vandergrift; his mother, Karen Weaver of Bradenton, Fla.; and a sister, Christine Williams, of New Kensington. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Williams Sr. At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation, and services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
.