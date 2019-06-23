Joseph Francis Cummins Jr., 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Bradenton, Fla. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores ("Pat" Martin) Cummins; loving father of Kathy (Ivan) Podolsky and the late Joseph H. Martin (Jolene Ritz) Cummins; proud grandfather of Kaylee, Julia, Austin Joe Cummins and Mark Podolsky. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret "Peg" (Ralph) Nadler. Joe was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Pittsburgh, to the late Joseph F. and Ellen (Nel Mullen) Cummins Sr. He was a loyal member of the Plumbers Union Local No. 27 for more than years. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, William "Bill" (Dot) Cummins, Robert "Bud" (Joanne) Cummins and Ellen "Eileen" (John) Hodge-(Don) Klug. Joe will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

At Joe's request, no services will be held. A private family memoriam will be held for interment.

Memorial donations in memory of Joe may be made to a or Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton at: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Carpe diem. For more information, visit www.palmsmemorial.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 23, 2019