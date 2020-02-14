Home

POWERED BY

Services
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dietz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Dietz Jr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Dietz Jr. Obituary
Joseph F. Dietz Jr., 86, formerly of Fitz Henry, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Havencrest Rehabilitation Center, Monongahela. He was born Dec. 5, 1933, in Fitz Henry, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Horne Dietz Sr. Joe was a laborer, having worked for Swift Homes, was a veteran serving in the Army, and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, and basketball, he also enjoyed reading the newspaper and talking about the day's events. He is survived by two sisters, Josephine Yokiel, of Grindstone, and Margaret Herron and husband, Roy, of Belle Vernon; a brother, John Dietz and wife, Josephine, of Elyria, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Janice Dietz, of Fitz Henry; a brother-in-law, Ed Gavlak, of Greensburg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and George Dietz; three sisters, Bertha Dietz, Thelma Gavlak and Gloria Harvison; two brothers-in-law, Leonard Yokiel and Wilson Harvison; and a sister-in-law, Betty Dietz. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Beckley officiating. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -