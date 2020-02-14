|
|
Joseph F. Dietz Jr., 86, formerly of Fitz Henry, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Havencrest Rehabilitation Center, Monongahela. He was born Dec. 5, 1933, in Fitz Henry, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Horne Dietz Sr. Joe was a laborer, having worked for Swift Homes, was a veteran serving in the Army, and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, and basketball, he also enjoyed reading the newspaper and talking about the day's events. He is survived by two sisters, Josephine Yokiel, of Grindstone, and Margaret Herron and husband, Roy, of Belle Vernon; a brother, John Dietz and wife, Josephine, of Elyria, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Janice Dietz, of Fitz Henry; a brother-in-law, Ed Gavlak, of Greensburg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and George Dietz; three sisters, Bertha Dietz, Thelma Gavlak and Gloria Harvison; two brothers-in-law, Leonard Yokiel and Wilson Harvison; and a sister-in-law, Betty Dietz. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Beckley officiating. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township.