Joseph G. Chierici Jr., 66, of North Apollo, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Aug. 12, 1954, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Joseph Chierici Sr. and surviving Julie (Canella) Chierici. Joe lived in the Apollo area all of his life. He was a 1972 graduate of Apollo Ridge High School and later earned an associate's in electronics. He spent 15 years as a coal miner for R&P Coal Company, and enjoyed a second career as an instructor for ITT, in Greensburg. Joe enjoyed karaoke with friends and family, loved his time playing pool with his team and always loved to laugh. In addition to his father, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, James, in 2004, and John, in 2006. He is survived by his daughter, Tara (Ricky) Fraser; son, Eric Chierici; beloved mother, Julie Chierici; brother, Je-1280 Chierici; grandchildren, Macie, Landon and Isla; niece, Fanci Chierici; also many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask, and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kiski Valley Cat and Kitten Rescue, 637 Pine Run Road, Apollo, PA 15613. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
