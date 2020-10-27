1/
Joseph G. Chierici Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph G. Chierici Jr., 66, of North Apollo, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Aug. 12, 1954, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Joseph Chierici Sr. and surviving Julie (Canella) Chierici. Joe lived in the Apollo area all of his life. He was a 1972 graduate of Apollo Ridge High School and later earned an associate's in electronics. He spent 15 years as a coal miner for R&P Coal Company, and enjoyed a second career as an instructor for ITT, in Greensburg. Joe enjoyed karaoke with friends and family, loved his time playing pool with his team and always loved to laugh. In addition to his father, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, James, in 2004, and John, in 2006. He is survived by his daughter, Tara (Ricky) Fraser; son, Eric Chierici; beloved mother, Julie Chierici; brother, Je-1280 Chierici; grandchildren, Macie, Landon and Isla; niece, Fanci Chierici; also many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask, and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kiski Valley Cat and Kitten Rescue, 637 Pine Run Road, Apollo, PA 15613. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved