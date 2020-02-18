|
|
Joseph G. "Joe" Miller, 77, of Export, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette, with his loving family by his side. He was born March 7, 1942, in Greensburg, a son of the late Theodore I. and Alice L. (Wilson) Miller. Joseph was the owner of Miller's Marine, Export. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Delmont. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved spending time with his family and his dog, Baylee. Joe will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Judith (McAlpine) Miller; daughter, Carol Staymates (George), of Saltsburg; sons, Timothy Miller, of Chesapeake, Va., Jeffrey Miller (Diana), of Auberndale, Fla., and Arthur Miller (Vicki), of Winchester, Calif.; brother, Theodore Miller (Manchu), of Hawaii; cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends. Joe will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Britney, Ben, Brandon, Josie, Kayla, Chloe, Jake and Corey; and great-grandchildren, William and Madison; all of whom he was very proud. Respecting Joe's wishes, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service for Joe that will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA 15626, with the Rev. Dr. Ron Raptosh officiating. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760, or to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA, 15626. Please write "Joe Miller" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.