Joseph G. "Joe" Miller, 77, of Export, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette, with his loving family by his side.Respecting Joe's wishes, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service for Joe that will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA 15626, with the Rev. Dr. Ron Raptosh officiating. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760, or to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA, 15626. Please write "Joe Miller" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 27, 2020