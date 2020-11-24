1/1
Joseph G. Vatter
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph G. Vatter, 87, of Saltsburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in AHN- Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born April 10, 1933, in Blairsville, he was a son of the late William E. Vatter and Rheta W. (Wolfe) Vatter Lucas. Joe was a 1951 graduate of Saltsburg High School, and proudly served our country with the Army. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for the former Jiffy Steak Co. in Saltsburg, then later as a water plant attendant for Canterbury Coal Co. Joe was also employed part time as the director of security for The Kiski School for 30 years, and as a former police chief for Loyalhanna Township. He was a member of Saltsburg United Methodist Church, and life member of the Saltsburg V.F.D. Joe was a former member of the Saltsburg Lions Club. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and vegetable gardening. Joe liked watching westerns and nature programs on television. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lyell Lucas; and his brothers, William E. Vatter Jr. and James E. Vatter. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, June H. (Lynn) Vatter; sons, Joseph D. (Halaine) Vatter, of Saltsburg, John L. (Cynthia) Vatter, of Clarksburg, James M. (Chris) Vatter, of Latrobe, and Jonathan E. "Jerry" Vatter, of Saltsburg; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy Vatter of Indiana, Pa; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Funeral services will be private with interment in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg, at the convenience of the family. Please respect state mandates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, which limit visitations to 20 percent capacity, as well as wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Saltsburg United Methodist Church, 813 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA 15681. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Curran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curran Funeral Home
701 Salt Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
7246393911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved