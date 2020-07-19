Joseph H. Davis, 61, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Feb. 18, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Harold W. "Shorty" Davis and Rosalie A. (Voight) Davis. Joseph was a skilled craftsman who excelled in electrical, plumbing, and construction work of all kinds. He enjoyed hunting, working on his family farm and at his sawmill, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Joseph is survived by his wife, Sandra L. (Lentz) Davis, of Latrobe; three sons, Jason W. Davis and his wife, Cindy, Jeremy L. Davis and his girlfriend, Anita Fagan, and Joshua K. Davis, all of Latrobe; one daughter, Jessica L. Davis, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Austin, Ryan, Rachel, Davie, Taylor Mae, and Josie; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the re-implemented medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests. Services and interment will be held privately for the family. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.