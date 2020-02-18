|
Joseph H. Tillman Jr., 62, formerly of Jeannette, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born May 25, 1957, in Jeannette and was a son of Theresa (Davis) Tillman Cantine, of Greensburg, and the late Joseph H. Tillman Sr. He was formerly employed by Thom McCann Shoe Store and was a member of Rock of Refuge Church, Jeannette, and Westmoreland County Blind Association. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanelle "Denise" Tillman; a brother, Jeffrey Davis; stepfather, Pat Cantine; and a special aunt, Mary Peaks. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Jeremy Tillman, of Jeannette; three grandchildren; three brothers, William "Biz" Tillman, Leonard Davis and Grant Tillman, all of Jeannette; two sisters, Mona Lowery, of Arizona, and Rochelle Tillman and her husband Dorsey Cox, of Greensburg; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Additional viewing will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of service at 11 a.m. in Rock of Refuge Church, 102 Clay Ave., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery. The family would like to thank Twin Lakes Rehabilitation for the care they gave Joseph. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.