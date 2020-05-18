Joseph J. Kidd, 91, of Penn Township, went to the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 14, 1929, in Penn Township, to the late Joseph and Emma (Magill) Kidd. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Thelma Kidd; and siblings, William Kidd, Eleanor Hook, Elizabeth "Ebbie" Carnathan, and Dorothy Malis. Joe is survived by his five children, Georgiann (Nick) Cocco, Joseph A. (Linda) Kidd, Diana (Stephen) Basick, Linda Kidd, and Valerie Kidd; grandson, Michael Basick; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from General Tire after 45 years of service. He was a lifelong Steelers fan and loved animals and his vegetable garden. Visitation and service will be private. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, please remember nursing home residents with your thoughts and prayers. Thank you to the staff at Redstone for all of the care and kindness shown to our dad. We are so grateful. Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.