Joseph J. "The Alaskan" Meinert, 81, of Wilkinsburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was son of the late Cyril and Amelia (Wilhelm) Meinert and Charles Pinkerton; beloved husband of 20 years to Phyllis Meinert; loving father of Jacob (Kelly) Meinert, Gerri (Don) Pollock, John (Amy) Meinert and the late Jim and J.J. Jr.; and stepfather of Dana (Scott) Grandey, Mark (Sharon) DeAndrea, Vince (Carter) DeAndrea, Natalie (Bob) Pavlan and Tracy Klock. He also had 14 grandchildren. Joe was the proprietor of Meinert's Performance House for 36 years. He was a lifelong car enthusiast, an avid drag racer, an exceptional dancer, and a big supporter of the girls' softball team the RIOT. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Maurice Church, St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Full military honors will follow after Mass. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, capacity at the funeral home is limited to 25 people at a time, and masks will be required. Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed. www.kutchfuneralhome.org
.