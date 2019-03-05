Services John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home 702 7th St Trafford , PA 15085 412-372-3111 Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Pacelli Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph J. Pacelli

1925 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph John "J.J." Pacelli, a child of God, went home to the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019. A "Son of the Greatest Generation" he was born June 24, 1925, the son of the late Phillip and Mary Pacelli. An eventual educator and journalist, Joe graduated from Jeannette High School in 1943 in the midst of World War II. He then entered the Navy and served as a petty officer aboard the USS Virgo, an amphibious attack vessel that participated in the invasions of Palau, Guam, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. At the conclusion of the war, Joe was stationed in Yokohama, Japan, on occupation duty for a period of eight months. After discharge in 1946, he enrolled at Duquesne University and earned a bachelor of education degree in 1950. He began his vocation as a teacher, a profession he truly loved, in the Jeannette School District that same year. He sponsored the health club and student council and served as assistant principal for a short period. Joe was the public address announcer at McKee Stadium (the voice of the Jayhawks) for 43 years. In 1952, he earned a master's degree in secondary education from the University of Pittsburgh. Joe always referred to teaching as his primary vocation, and called his journalistic career of some 30 years a spirited vocation. Over that span, he was a columnist for four publications: The former News Dispatch, The Standard-Observer, The Catholic Accent and the Jeannette Spirit. He described himself as a news and sports junkie second to none and firmly believed that an informed citizen was a good citizen. A devout Christian, Joe was a lifelong member of Ascension Church in Jeannette. He sang in the men's choir for 60 years, served as a church historian and was a charter member of the Holy Name Society. He lived his entire life guided by the moral principle of "Always do the right thing." Joe was also a member of the Jeannette Teachers Association and the Jeannette American Legion Post 344, and was chairman of the Civil Service Commission for the city of Jeannette. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of the Valley Green Golf Club. He enjoyed a variety of interests, which included travel, and devotion to his beloved Jayhawks, the Steelers and the Pirates. He loved music, especially hymns, and despite the drastic change in popular music, he never lost his fondness for the big bands and vocalists of the '40s and '50s. Joe read constantly. He enjoyed newspapers, he seldom missed an issue of Time Magazine and the religious works of Billy Graham, especially his book, "Peace with God." In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his first wife, Grace Pacelli; his second wife, Dolores J. (Casario) Pacelli; his children, Thomas and Patricia Pacelli, and Rose Marie Diaco; sisters, Carmela Zellers and Gloria Marion; and his brother, Albert Pacelli. Joe is survived by his daughter, Mimi and Ron Ellinghausen and son Ryan; daughter, Linda and Bill Fawcett, their children and grandchildren, Bill and Debbie Fawcett, Jacob and Vivian; Jesse and Danielle Fawcett, Evyn, Sam and Cade; Tim and Abby Fawcett, Micah, Colin, Elliot and Lucy; Patrick Fawcett; daughter, Antonia Chiappini and Steve Mendelson; and daughter, Romae and Kevin Pitzer and her son and grandchildren David and Leah Marsolo, Nicana, Victoria, Aiyana and Romeo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

At Joe's request, there will be no visitation, and funeral services will be private. He was laid to rest in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont, next to his wife Dolores. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC. 702 7th St. (State Route 130) Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.

At Joe's request, there will be no visitation, and funeral services will be private. He was laid to rest in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont, next to his wife Dolores. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC. 702 7th St. (State Route 130) Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a . www.dobrinickfhinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 5, 2019