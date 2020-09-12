Joseph J. "Joe" Rebitch, 66, of Delmont, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was born July 2, 1954, a son of the late Joseph P. and Anna (Vrbanic) Rebitch. Joe was the owner and proprietor of Claridge Food Center and was an icon in the Claridge community. He will be especially remembered for his award-winning Slovenian style klobasi. Joe loved spending time with family and friends and had a passion for farming and animals. Gatherings at the family farm were opportunities to teach his nieces and nephews how to drive tractors and care for newborn calves. Joe was an avid sports fan, particularly of baseball, and enjoyed hunting, nature and the outdoors in general. In his younger years, Joe was an all star slow-pitch softball player for the Eagles of Jeannette. He competed in tournaments opposite such professional softball teams as the Pittsburgh Hardhats at Three Rivers Stadium. He was a member of SNPJ Lodge 729, of Yukon. Joe was universally known as a kindhearted, friendly, generous man. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Joe is survived by three siblings and their families, Joann (Larry) Krance, of Yukon, their children, Tony (Marcy) Krance and Suzanne Krance, and their grandchildren, Makenzie, Alex, Kennedy, Harrison and Quinn Krance, and Adrian and Niko Hevery; Ed (Julie) Rebitch of Salem Township, and their children, Matt Rebitch and Sarah Rebitch; and Veronica (Gregory) Bortot, of Export, and their children, Ali (Matt) Bortot McCrossin, Cassie Bortot and Mikaela Bortot. Joe is also survived by his best friend, Stella Rebitch, and numerous cousins and their families. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father James F. Bump as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Claridge Volunteer Fire Department, 2307 Baloh St., Claridge, PA 15623. Please write "Joe Rebitch" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
