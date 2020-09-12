1/1
Joseph J. Rebitch
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. "Joe" Rebitch, 66, of Delmont, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was born July 2, 1954, a son of the late Joseph P. and Anna (Vrbanic) Rebitch. Joe was the owner and proprietor of Claridge Food Center and was an icon in the Claridge community. He will be especially remembered for his award-winning Slovenian style klobasi. Joe loved spending time with family and friends and had a passion for farming and animals. Gatherings at the family farm were opportunities to teach his nieces and nephews how to drive tractors and care for newborn calves. Joe was an avid sports fan, particularly of baseball, and enjoyed hunting, nature and the outdoors in general. In his younger years, Joe was an all star slow-pitch softball player for the Eagles of Jeannette. He competed in tournaments opposite such professional softball teams as the Pittsburgh Hardhats at Three Rivers Stadium. He was a member of SNPJ Lodge 729, of Yukon. Joe was universally known as a kindhearted, friendly, generous man. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Joe is survived by three siblings and their families, Joann (Larry) Krance, of Yukon, their children, Tony (Marcy) Krance and Suzanne Krance, and their grandchildren, Makenzie, Alex, Kennedy, Harrison and Quinn Krance, and Adrian and Niko Hevery; Ed (Julie) Rebitch of Salem Township, and their children, Matt Rebitch and Sarah Rebitch; and Veronica (Gregory) Bortot, of Export, and their children, Ali (Matt) Bortot McCrossin, Cassie Bortot and Mikaela Bortot. Joe is also survived by his best friend, Stella Rebitch, and numerous cousins and their families. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father James F. Bump as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Claridge Volunteer Fire Department, 2307 Baloh St., Claridge, PA 15623. Please write "Joe Rebitch" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaia Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved