Joseph J. Shepler Jr.


1959 - 2020
Joseph J. Shepler Jr. Obituary
Joseph J. Shepler Jr., 60, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born June 1, 1959, in Latrobe, a son of Joseph J. Shepler Sr. (Sue) and Constance J. (Palmieri) Sherbondy. Joe worked in the auto sales business for many years. He always wanted to help others and see them happy. Despite the pain he had, he tried not to put any emphasis on himself. He always said "It is what it is." He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Kristen Shepler. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving son, Justin Shepler; and two brothers, Leonard Shepler (fiancee Lisa) and Anthony Shepler (Judy).
Services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
