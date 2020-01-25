Home

Joseph J. Sosko Jr.


1940 - 09
Joseph J. Sosko Jr. Obituary
Joseph J. Sosko Jr., 79, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Sept. 19, 1940, in Mammoth, a son of the late Joseph J. and Mary Soflak Sosko Sr. He was employed by Latrobe Steel Timken for 31 years and was a former pipeline welder for Reese Construction. He was president of JJ Sosko Trucking of Mt. Pleasant Township, which he founded in 1974. He was a member of St. Florian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Susan Tischke. He was married to Judith Sell Sosko for 57 years and is survived by two sons, Joseph S. Sosko III (Lita) and Jeff Sosko (Judy); two granddaughters, Alicia Hutchinson (Nick) and family and Vicki Heide (Josh) and family; and five brothers, Eugene Sosko (Nancy), Thomas Sosko (Leatrice), Timothy Sosko, Sylvester Sosko (Linda) and John Sosko. He is also survived by four sisters, Loretta Culver, Joann Kiliany (Arthur), Margaret Stout (Vaun) and Genevieve Snively (Samuel); and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with additional viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, at which time service will be held, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak officiating. Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Sosko's name may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, Youngwood, or Action for Animals, Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
