Joseph J. Uhrinek, 78, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare, North Huntingdon Township. He was born Jan. 19, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late Joseph E. and Frances V. (Wisneski) Uhrinek. Prior to retirement, he had been a mechanic for J and M Auto, Greensburg. He was a member of the Young Voters Club, Greensburg and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa (Lucchetti) Uhrinek; his son, Christopher Uhrinek; his brother, Edward Uhrinek; and his sister, Elizabeth Uhrinek. He is survived by his wife, Jean M. (Howatt) Uhrinek; his son, Joey Uhrinek, of Harrisburg; his daughter, Maryann Dicks, of Greensburg; three stepdaughters, Gina Chinchotti, of Jeannette, Georgia Phillips, of McMurray, and Jana Deible, of Smithton; and three grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation. Services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2019