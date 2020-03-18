Home

Joseph J. Zatorsky


1928 - 2020
Joseph J. Zatorsky Obituary
Joseph J. Zatorsky, 92, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Monessen, a son of the late Andrew and Mary Miso Zatorsky. Joseph was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Irwin. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Bethlehem Steel as a project manager and was a veteran of the Army, having served in the Military Police. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Lenhart Zatorsky; son-in-law, Henry T. Cocain; and brother, Andrew Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Cocain, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation and services will be private. Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, is handling arrangements. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
