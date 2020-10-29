Joseph Labelle Bush Jr., 71, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Mr. Bush was born Feb. 2, 1949, in Greensburg, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Betty) Greenawalt Bush. He was a member of the Buchanan Church of God in White. Joe was a 1967 graduate of Jeannette High School. He was self-employed, the owner/operator of Bush Bros. and Sons Trucking Co., of Jeannette. Joe had taught truck driver training for WCCC and CMU, and was a director of the Truck Driving Academy at Butler, Frederick and Westmoreland County Community Colleges. He was the recipient of the award for No. 1 Training School in the USA by Smithway Motor Express, Fort Dodge, Iowa. Joe was a member of the Marion Lodge No. 562 Free and Accepted Masons, the Fraternal Association of Steel Haulers, American Trucking Association, American Truck Historical Society, the Assunta Club, Mt. Pleasant Fireman's Club, Barrelsville Outdoor Club, Kennells Mills Outdoor Club, a life member of the National Rifle Association and was a director of the DTSI Program at Carnegie Mellon University. Joe is survived by his loving family, his daughters, Jodi Seftchick and her husband, Stephen, of Upper St. Clair, Jennifer Bush and Michael Kelly, of Mt. Pleasant, and Carin Scherer and her husband, Ryan, of Acme; and by his adoring grandchildren, Josilyn, Jillian and Parker Seftchick and Brendan and Brody Scherer. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald (Linda) Bush, of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Linda (Brothers) Bush, in May of 2019, and by his granddaughter, Rylee Scherer, in 2004. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle Street, Mt. Pleasant. Marion Lodge No. 562 will conduct services at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Private funeral services will be held for the family with the Rev Timothy Beatty officiating. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
