Joseph L. Doman Jr.
1949 - 2020
Joseph L. Doman Jr., 71, of Irwin, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born May 29, 1949, in Pittsburgh, was a son of the late Joseph L. Doman Sr. and Eugenia (Synowka) Doman and was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Doman. He was a graduate of Baldwin High School, attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and then served in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a retired skilled technician for Crown Lift Truck, New Stanton, and a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City. He was a Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed classic cars, especially his MG. He is survived by his wife, Donna J. (Talak) Doman, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 25; his daughters, Colleen R. (Rick) Kingerski, of Harrison City, and Ashley N. (Nolan) Larry, of Trafford; his grandchildren, Taylor Kingerski and Rylan, Jaxton and Rowyn Larry; his sisters, Geraldine (the late Roy) "Gerry" Shiver, of Columbia, S.C., and Virginia (Drew) "Ginny" Pavlick, of Bethel Park; a sister-in-law, Catherine McCarthy, of Maryland; nieces and a nephew; and his beloved dogs, "the boys" Frankie and Oscar. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Plans for a Mass of Christian Burial for Saturday will be announced. Interment will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the American Heart Association. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
