1/1
Joseph L. Guerrier
1929 - 2020-09-12
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph L. Guerrier, 91, of Latrobe, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mt. View Senior Care, Greensburg. He was born May 18, 1929, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Arnold and Mary DeAngelis Guerrier. Joe was a member of St. Rose Church and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired from Derry Township and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club, the Kingston Vets Sportsman Club and the Greek Catholic Social Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Malik Guerrier; a brother, Anthony Guerrier; a sister, Florence Yarchak; and a grandson, Dominick. He is survived by his sons, Joseph Guerrier, of Vero Beach, Fla., Edward Guerrier (Wendy), of Latrobe, and Kevin Guerrier, of Boswell; a brother, Frank Guerrier (Patty), of Latrobe; two grandsons, Anthony Guerrier (Emily), and Vincent Guerrier; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mccabe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
10:45 AM
Mccabe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mccabe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Dear Guerrier Family,
We are sorry to hear of Joe's passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
J &J Flinko
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved