Joseph L. Guerrier, 91, of Latrobe, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mt. View Senior Care, Greensburg. He was born May 18, 1929, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Arnold and Mary DeAngelis Guerrier. Joe was a member of St. Rose Church and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired from Derry Township and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club, the Kingston Vets Sportsman Club and the Greek Catholic Social Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Malik Guerrier; a brother, Anthony Guerrier; a sister, Florence Yarchak; and a grandson, Dominick. He is survived by his sons, Joseph Guerrier, of Vero Beach, Fla., Edward Guerrier (Wendy), of Latrobe, and Kevin Guerrier, of Boswell; a brother, Frank Guerrier (Patty), of Latrobe; two grandsons, Anthony Guerrier (Emily), and Vincent Guerrier; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
.