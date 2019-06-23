|
|
Joseph L. Semarge, 83, of Hunker, passed away Thursday, June 19, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Joseph was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Wyano, the son of the late John and Anna Kaputa Semarge. He was a former member of Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church, Yukon, and was a retired tree trimming foreman for various tree service companies, Conrad, Penn Line, Asplundh and Davey Tree Services. Joe was an Army veteran, serving with Company C 25th Signal Battalion, and was also a member of the Roosevelt Club, Mt. Pleasant Fireman's Club, American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant and East Huntingdon VFD. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Koleck Semarge; a son, Joseph L. Semarge Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bill and Renita Watkiss and Joan Storey. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Markulike, Frances Frankiewicz, Margaret Arico, Elizabeth Klorczyk, Catherine Blasko, George, John Jr., Frank, Thomas, Richard and Edward Semarge.
At the request of the family, services will be private. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 23, 2019