Joseph Michael Bundy, 67, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Joe was born May 4, 1952, in Indiana, the son of later Mary Plato Hanlin Bundy and Camillo Bundy. He was a 1970 graduate of Derry Area School District and completed degrees in social sciences from Slippery Rock University in 1974 and computer information science from Saint Vincent College in 1983, where he taught as an adjunct faculty member from 1986-2007. He spent 41 years at Kennametal as a manager information technology audit. He was a head coach of the Derry cross country team, distance coach of the track team and JV coach of the soccer team. He made lifelong relationships in helping his student athletes succeed in high school and beyond. Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Joe was an avid gardener, softball coach and player, home cook, concert lover and computer whiz. He loved spending holiday meals with his family. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Rowland Baran. Joe is survived by his wife of 40 years, Theresa M. (Lukon) Bundy; two sons, Jared Bundy and wife, Anne, and Nathan Bundy; one grandson, Ryker; two sisters, Joyce Brisky and husband, Walter, Kathy Barnett and husband, Albert, and Sally Baran; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family, friends and loved ones are invited to Joe's life celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut Street, Derry, 724-694-8331. The St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627. Online condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com.