Joseph M. Byzek
1969 - 2020-10-17
Joseph M. Byzek, 50, of Turtle Creek, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. He was born Nov. 27, 1969, in Wilkinsburg, to Joseph F. Byzek, of Penn Township, and the late Clara M. (Hudock) Byzek. Joe worked at Your Family Eye Doctor, in North Huntingdon. He dearly loved animals, especially his rabbits, and was a huge Marvel comics fan. In addition to his father, Joe is survived by his daughter, Kelly Byzek; sister, MaryAnn Fabian; two nephews, Jacob (wife Frances) and Benjamin Fabian; and many family members, friends and co-workers that will miss him. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that face masks are required. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
