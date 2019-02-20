Joseph Michael Konkoly, 84, of Mars, Pa., passed Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born May 25, 1934, son of the late Joseph F. and Caroline Konkoly, of Latrobe. In June of 2018, Joseph was predeceased by Lois Springer Konkoly, his beloved wife of 63 years.He is survived by his four siblings (Virginia Shirey, Mary Ann Stahl, William Konkoly and Patricia Hresko). At his side, have been his children and grandchildren, Judy (Michael) Slusar--Jenna, Angie; Janet (Todd) Sapet--Laura, Matt(Lauren); Joseph M. Konkoly Jr. (Kelly)--Sam, Louis; JoAnne (Edward, DDS) Woehling, MD--Katharine (Tim) Antoian DMD--Aiden, Mollie (Justin) Philip, MD, Anne. The greatest sources of pride and joy in Joe's life were his children, grandchildren and their spouses. He shared his love for woodworking with all. Joe and Lois also embraced their Orchard Hill Church family, as contributing members for the past 20 years. Joe retired from Timken Latrobe Steel Co. after 45 years of managerial service. He and Lois moved to Cranberry Township to be a part of Orchard Hill Church.

A memorial service celebrating Joe's life will be held at 7 p.m., gathering at 6 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at Orchard Hill Church, 2551 Brandt School Road, Wexford, PA 15090, (724) 935-5555.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orchard Hill Church, ELEOS Ministry. Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com to view this tribute and send online condolences. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary