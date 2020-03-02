|
Joseph M. Lena Sr., 92, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home. Born Dec. 30, 1927, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Attilio P. Lena and Leona R. Lena. Joseph was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel Co. A veteran of the Korean War, he served with the Army. Joseph served as former Derry Township auditor and former chairman of the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee. He also served on the board of directors for the Office of the Aging. He was an honorary member of the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma R. Lena, and his brother, Adolph J. Lena. Joseph is survived by one daughter, Debbie Sroka (Dave); one son, Joseph M. Lena Jr. (Cathy); four grandchildren, Heather Adams (Chuck), Michael Lena (Katie), Lindsay Greiner (Dan) and Kara Garrison (Scott); six great-grandchildren, Zachary and Braden Kochis, Bryson and Jacob Greiner, and Rylin and Daxton Garrison; two step-great-grandchildren, Gavin Adams and Ella Damico; and his companion of many years, Julia Puskar. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of his palliative care and hospice nurses and aides for the excellent care and compassion that they all showed him. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Military services will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650; or to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.