Joseph M. Lihan, 74, of Latrobe, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites. Born Aug. 26, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Joseph A. Lihan and Florence Ann (Hudak) Lihan. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at General Electric, Cleveland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Lihan. Joe is survived by one brother, Robert T. Lihan Sr. and his wife, Karen, of Latrobe; one sister, Marianne Lihan, of Cleveland, Ohio; and one nephew, Robert Lihan and his wife, Tammy, of Latrobe. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Loyalhanna Senior Suites and Bridges Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at noon Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2403 Sidney St., No. 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or at www.kidney.org. To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019