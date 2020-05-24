Joseph M. Malloy Jr., 77, of South Park, formerly of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph M. Sr. and Rita Fitzpatrick Malloy. Joe was the owner of the former Malloy's Cameracade. Prior to moving to South Park, he was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and was a member of St. Germaine of Bethel Park. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Holzer Malloy; son, Joseph P. Malloy; and two brothers, Patrick and John Malloy. He is survived by his wife, Judy A. Malloy; two daughters, Lisa Malloy Giacomo (Tony), of Greensburg, and Kelly Lazzara (Lou), of Richmond, Va.; two grandchildren, James Killian and Lauren Marie Lazzara; six siblings, Daniel Malloy (Maxine), of Jefferson Hills, Paul Malloy (Joyce), of Pittsburgh, Peter James Malloy (Peggy), of Allison Park, Rita ?Lucy? Malloy, Joann Menefee (Randy) and Anna Frontera (Mark), all of Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law, Joanne Malloy, of Pittsburgh; numerous nieces and nephews; and Richard Andracki, special cousin and friend. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. Joseph's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To share your memories and photos, or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.