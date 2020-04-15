|
Joseph M. Pracko, 85, of Ocoee, Fla. passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born May 11, 1934, in Tarentum. He lived in Tarentum and Lower Burrell, before moving to Florida. Mr. Pracko was a graduate of Tarentum High School. He received his bachelor's in chemistry and his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He served with the Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Pracko had worked for PPG Industries Research Center in Springdale. Later, he worked as an investigator for the federal government. He also worked for his family business, Pracko's Meat Market, in Tarentum. He attended Holy Family Catholic Church, in Orlando, Fla., and was a member of St. Margaret Mary, Lower Burrell, and St. Clement Church, Tarentum. Mr. Pracko was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, music and travel. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Madeline R. Waters; one daughter, Jennifer Pracko Leyva (Nicolas); two grandchildren, Madeline and Joseph, of Winter Garden, Fla.; a sister, Betty Backo, of Tarentum, Margaret Eberhart, of West Palm Beach, Fla., a brother, Richard, of North Olmsted, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline Karac Pracko, six brothers, Emil, Ben, Al, Edward, Francis and John, and a sister, Marian Detman. A private memorial service was held Friday, April 10, 2020, at Baldwin Brothers, Apopka, Fla. Due to Covid-19, Mr. Pracko will be interred at a later date in Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the at www.alz.com.